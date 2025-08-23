Next Article
Kolhapur: 10 injured in clash over sound system at event
During the 31st anniversary of Rajebagswar Football Club in Kolhapur's Siddharthnagar on Friday night, a dispute over sound systems and banners led to a violent clash.
Stone-pelting and vandalism broke out, leaving at least 10 people injured.
The chaos also saw two cars set on fire and several other vehicles damaged.
No arrests made yet
More than 200 police officers were deployed to restore order.
Kolhapur's Superintendent of Police called for calm and asked everyone not to spread rumors, sharing that both groups' leaders want peace.
No arrests have been made yet as police continue investigating what they described as a "misunderstanding between the two groups."