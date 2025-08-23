Uttarakhand: Many people missing after cloudburst in Chamoli

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand 's Chamoli district on Friday night has left many people missing. The Tharali market area and tehsil complex were heavily damaged, with debris burying homes, shops, vehicles, and even the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's official residence. In Sagwara village nearby, a girl was reportedly trapped under the debris inside a building.

Rescue efforts Tharali-Gwaldam, Tharali-Sagwara roads blocked Rescue operations are currently underway as locals flee their homes. The Tharali-Gwaldam and Tharali-Sagwara roads have been blocked by debris and heavy rainfall. Videos from the scene show people wading through knee-deep water and debris-filled homes. Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said, "There is a possibility of a lot of damage due to the cloud burst in Tharali tehsil of Chamoli last night."

Relief efforts NDRF, SDRF teams deployed for rescue operations Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for rescue operations since Friday night. Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash said, "The road has been blocked due to the floods, and people are facing a lot of problems." He added that relief camps have also been set up.

Government response CM Dhami monitoring situation closely Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also monitoring the situation closely. He said in a post on X, "The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations." The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand till August 25.