Jharkhand to free 51 lifers under special remission India Aug 23, 2025

Jharkhand is set to free 51 people serving life sentences, thanks to a special remission move just announced by the state government.

This step, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the State Sentence Review Board, builds on a bigger push since 2019—619 inmates have already been released, with many getting help through social welfare programs.