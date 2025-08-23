Next Article
Jharkhand to free 51 lifers under special remission
Jharkhand is set to free 51 people serving life sentences, thanks to a special remission move just announced by the state government.
This step, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the State Sentence Review Board, builds on a bigger push since 2019—619 inmates have already been released, with many getting help through social welfare programs.
Focus on rehabilitation, skill development
The government isn't just unlocking doors—they're planning real support for these former inmates.
Soren has called for detailed checks on each person's family and economic situation, plus action plans for job skills like dairy or poultry farming.
He also highlighted the importance of ensuring that released prisoners do not face social stigma.