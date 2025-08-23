Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain in Mumbai from August 26
Heads up, Mumbai—more heavy rain is on the way from August 26, according to the IMD.
Expect cloudy skies and moderate showers leading up to it (August 22-25), with sticky humidity and temps between 26°C and 30°C.
Waterlogging, traffic jams, train delays
Heavy rain has caused waterlogged streets, traffic jams, and train delays—especially in low-lying areas.
With heavy rain likely to stick around until August 28, more daily disruptions are expected.
If you're heading out, plan for soggy commutes and pack some patience!