Chamoli: Heavy rains trigger floods, 2 people missing
Heavy rains have hit Chamoli district hard, causing sudden floods and leaving two people missing—one feared trapped under debris in Sagwara village, and another unaccounted for near Chepdon market.
The downpour even flooded the Tharali tehsil office and nearby homes with mud and debris.
Schools in 3 blocks shut
Flooding has shut key roads like the Karnaprayag-Gwaldam Highway and shut down Tharali-Sagwara and Dungri routes, making travel tough.
For safety, schools in three blocks are closed.