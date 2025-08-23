Next Article
Fuel prices in India: Check today's rates
Fuel prices in India have remained largely unchanged since May 2022, with the latest rates announced on Friday, August 23, 2025.
In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter, while Mumbai sees petrol at ₹104.21 and diesel at ₹92.15 per liter.
These rates get updated daily based on global oil prices and currency changes, kicking in every morning at 6am.
Factors behind fuel prices
Fuel costs have barely budged since May 2022, thanks to earlier tax cuts by both central and state governments.
What you pay also depends on where you live—different states have different taxes, so the price can vary a lot from city to city.
Plus, things like refining costs and how much fuel people are actually buying all play a part in the final number you see at the pump.