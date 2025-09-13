Next Article
Man names dog 'Sharmaji' to mock neighbors, ends up arrested
In Indore's Shiv City, a neighborhood dispute took a strange turn when Bhupendra Singh allegedly named his dog "Sharmaji" to poke fun at his neighbors, Virendra and Kiran Sharma.
The couple felt targeted and humiliated by the choice of name, which quickly led to tensions.
Dog's name sparks neighborhood brawl
Things escalated when Kiran Sharma confronted Singh about the dog's name.
The argument got heated and ended with Singh and two others allegedly assaulting the couple, leaving them injured.
The Sharmas filed a police complaint that night.
Now, Rajendra Nagar police have registered a case against Singh and his associates under relevant laws.
Investigations are ongoing as police are investigating the matter and questioning all parties involved.