Drug marketers now liable for their manufacturers' violations: India
India's top drug regulator just told states to take strict action against drug marketers tied to manufacturers who failed recent inspections.
Inspectors found serious violations and missing marketer details on medicine labels, raising fresh worries about how safe and reliable India's medicines really are.
Marketers can't dodge responsibility when it comes to drug quality
In an order dated September 12, 2024, the DCGI asked regulators in Gujarat and Delhi to take enforcement actions—including stopping production, canceling licenses, and suspending product permissions—against manufacturers and their marketers found non-compliant.
The message is clear: marketers can't dodge responsibility when it comes to drug quality—they're legally on the hook too.
India supplies a huge chunk of the world's generic medicines
India supplies a huge chunk of the world's generic medicines but has faced some tough questions lately—like contaminated cough syrups causing deaths abroad and warnings from USFDA.
By holding marketers accountable alongside manufacturers, this move could shake up how drugs are made and sold here—and might even cause shortages of essential meds if companies don't shape up.