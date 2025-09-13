'Worst floods since 1988': Punjab reels under disaster

In August 2024, massive floods hit over 1,400 villages across Punjab, with districts like Kapurthala, Ferozepur, and Hoshiarpur among the worst affected. Heavy monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, along with dam releases from Himachal Pradesh, triggered the disaster—displacing thousands and wiping out farmland in what's being called the worst flood since 1988.

Farmers face huge costs to clear sand Sultanpur Lodhi saw 145 villages submerged starting August 11. Over 43,000 acres of crops were lost in Kapurthala alone; Hoshiarpur lost another 20,000 acres.

Farmers like Pargat Singh now face huge costs just to clear sand before they can even think about planting again.

Government stepping in with compensation, health camps Many homes have collapsed or cracked, forcing families to relocate.

The government is stepping in with compensation, health camps, road repairs, and livestock support—but stagnant water is still a big problem.

Mosquitoes are everywhere and health risks are rising.