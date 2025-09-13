Punjab floods: 4,125 people remain in relief camps
Floodwaters in Punjab are finally going down, and families who had to leave are starting to return.
The state government's been working on evacuations and relief since late June.
As of September 12, just 4,125 people remain in relief camps—down from 4,585 the day before—according to cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian.
Crops have been badly hit
The floods hit Punjab's farmland hard—over 192,000 hectares of crops have been damaged.
Even with things improving, one person is still missing in Jalandhar and three more can't be found in Pathankot.
It's a reminder that recovery will take time.
Government continues to provide support
While more people are heading back and the number of active camps has dropped (from 111 on September 11 to 100 now), the government isn't letting up on support.
Since late June when the flooding started, over 23,000 people have been evacuated across Punjab.