Punjab floods: 4,125 people remain in relief camps India Sep 13, 2025

Floodwaters in Punjab are finally going down, and families who had to leave are starting to return.

The state government's been working on evacuations and relief since late June.

As of September 12, just 4,125 people remain in relief camps—down from 4,585 the day before—according to cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian.