Indian Navy gets new ship to boost maritime surveillance

INS Aravali will support 2 key centers

INS Aravali will support two key centers—IMAC (since 2014) and IFC-IOR (since 2018)—that track threats using radar and satellite data.

These hubs help India spot risks fast and work with both naval ships and international partners.

The base is part of a bigger push to keep the region safe and reinforce India's role as a trusted security partner.