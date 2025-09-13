Next Article
Indian Navy gets new ship to boost maritime surveillance
The Indian Navy just commissioned INS Aravali in Gurugram, aiming to boost surveillance in the Indian Ocean.
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi highlighted how real-time data sharing is now crucial for protecting India's growing interests at sea.
With INS Aravali, India gets sharper eyes and stronger command over its maritime zone.
INS Aravali will support 2 key centers
INS Aravali will support two key centers—IMAC (since 2014) and IFC-IOR (since 2018)—that track threats using radar and satellite data.
These hubs help India spot risks fast and work with both naval ships and international partners.
The base is part of a bigger push to keep the region safe and reinforce India's role as a trusted security partner.