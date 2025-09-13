SC intervention helped victim in 2013 caste attack case: Details
AAP's Manjinder Singh Lalpura has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting and molesting a Scheduled Caste woman at a wedding hall back in 2013, when he was a taxi driver.
The attack involved several Tarn Taran police personnel and led to a ₹50,000 fine for Lalpura.
Convicts in custody, some remain absconding
On September 10, the court found Lalpura and six others guilty, giving them four-year sentences; three more got one year each. The assault involved six policemen among those accused.
After over a decade of legal battles—including Supreme Court intervention for safety—the victim said she was satisfied with the verdict.
Seven convicts are now in custody; some remain absconding.
Lalpura's conviction also puts fresh focus on police involvement in crimes against marginalized communities.