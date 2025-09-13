SC intervention helped victim in 2013 caste attack case: Details

Convicts in custody, some remain absconding

On September 10, the court found Lalpura and six others guilty, giving them four-year sentences; three more got one year each. The assault involved six policemen among those accused.

After over a decade of legal battles—including Supreme Court intervention for safety—the victim said she was satisfied with the verdict.

Lalpura's conviction also puts fresh focus on police involvement in crimes against marginalized communities.