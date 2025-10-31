Toyota to launch 15 new models in India by 2030

Toyota is gearing up for a major expansion in the Indian market, with plans to launch 15 new or refreshed models by 2030. The company's strategy comes as part of its goal to increase its market share from the current 8% to 10% in the coming years. India has become Toyota's third-largest global market after the US and China, thanks to rising sales and record profitability.

Upcoming launches Capacity expansion and new plant in Maharashtra The new lineup will include two all-new SUVs and an affordable pickup truck. The company is also looking at a capacity expansion plan which would take its annual output in India over one million units once its new plant starts operations. Toyota has committed $3 billion to expand its existing Bidadi plant in Karnataka and build a new facility in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

Market competition New SUVs to take on Mahindra and Hyundai's offerings Toyota's two new SUVs for India will take on segment leaders from Mahindra and Hyundai. One of these will be the Land Cruiser FJ, which made its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The other SUV is likely to share its architecture with the Hilux Champ already sold in Indonesia and Thailand.

Rural focus Affordable pickup truck to be introduced Along with the new SUVs, Toyota is also working on an affordable pickup truck that will be positioned below the Hilux. This model will specifically target buyers in rural and semi-urban markets. All these vehicles will be part of a 15-model pipeline that includes Toyota-developed products, Suzuki-sourced models, and updates to existing line-ups.