Toyota's batmobile-like 13th-gen Corolla concept is all screens, no buttons

It will likely come in petrol, hybrid, and EV variants

Step inside and you'll find a super minimal dashboard—no buttons in sight—and three screens focused on the driver for that cockpit feel.

The center console looks like a coffee table with a quirky car-shaped drive selector.

Power options? Take your pick: petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or fully electric.

While it appears designed with China in mind, a global launch in this very form is likely.