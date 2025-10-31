Next Article
Toyota's batmobile-like 13th-gen Corolla concept is all screens, no buttons
Auto
Toyota just dropped the 13th-gen Corolla concept, and it's a serious glow-up from the classic model.
Think batmobile vibes with a sweeping single-piece windshield, boomerang-shaped front LED lights, with connected headlights and tail lights, frameless doors, and a ducktail spoiler—all giving it a bold, sporty edge.
It will likely come in petrol, hybrid, and EV variants
Step inside and you'll find a super minimal dashboard—no buttons in sight—and three screens focused on the driver for that cockpit feel.
The center console looks like a coffee table with a quirky car-shaped drive selector.
Power options? Take your pick: petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or fully electric.
While it appears designed with China in mind, a global launch in this very form is likely.