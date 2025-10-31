Honda India's 2030 roadmap: 10 new models, including 7 SUVs

Honda Cars India has revealed an aggressive product strategy for the next five years. The company plans to launch 10 new models, including seven SUVs, by 2030. This move highlights Honda's renewed focus on the Indian market as a key part of its global strategy. The upcoming portfolio will include a mix of global models and locally developed products, reflecting a dual strategy aimed at meeting diverse consumer needs while strengthening Honda's manufacturing base in India.

Electric focus '0 Series' will be the cornerstone of Honda's product strategy The cornerstone of Honda's ambitious plan is its 0 Series, with the first model being the 0 Alpha. This vehicle will be produced in India and share components with other future SUVs to ensure production synergies and cost efficiencies. The model will also be exported to Japan and other global markets, reinforcing India's role as a strategic export hub. It will feature Honda's Asimo OS, an advanced intelligent operating system for a connected driving experience.

Sustainable growth Expansion of EV ecosystem and hybrid technology integration Honda is also expanding its EV ecosystem across Asia, with CATL cells for the 0 Series to be produced in Indonesia. The company plans to source batteries regionally, ensuring cost optimization and supply chain stability. Along with its EV strategy, Honda is also preparing to expand its hybrid portfolio in India by introducing hybrid technology across multiple segments. This approach aims at a balanced transition toward electrification while meeting current market demand.