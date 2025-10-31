Toyota to introduce budget pickup truck in India by 2030

Toyota is investing $3 billion to boost production

To pull this off, Toyota plans to ramp up its annual production in India to over one million vehicles.

They're investing $3 billion (about ₹24,000 crore) to upgrade their Karnataka plant and build a brand-new facility in Maharashtra.

Plus, they're expanding into smaller towns with compact showrooms and workshops, making it easier for folks everywhere to check out their latest rides—including both Toyota originals and Suzuki-sourced models.