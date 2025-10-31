Next Article
Toyota to introduce budget pickup truck in India by 2030
Auto
Toyota is gearing up to launch 15 new or refreshed models in India by 2030, including two SUVs and a budget-friendly pickup truck.
The goal? To grab a bigger slice of the Indian market—aiming for a solid 10% share—and India is already Toyota's third-largest global market after the US and China.
Toyota is investing $3 billion to boost production
To pull this off, Toyota plans to ramp up its annual production in India to over one million vehicles.
They're investing $3 billion (about ₹24,000 crore) to upgrade their Karnataka plant and build a brand-new facility in Maharashtra.
Plus, they're expanding into smaller towns with compact showrooms and workshops, making it easier for folks everywhere to check out their latest rides—including both Toyota originals and Suzuki-sourced models.