ASEAN NCAP rates Suzuki Fronx 5 stars for safety
The Suzuki Fronx, built in India and exported to Southeast Asia, just earned a top five-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP.
It scored high for keeping both adults and kids safe, plus got solid marks for its tech that helps drivers avoid accidents and protects motorcyclists too.
What safety features are included?
Every Fronx comes with six airbags, ISOFIX mounts for child seats, electronic stability control, and anti-lock brakes—so you're covered on the basics.
For those who want more peace of mind, options like Lane Keep Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking are available.
In Malaysia, features like Auto High Beam and Blind Spot Detection come standard.
Fronx's 5-star rating is a big boost
A five-star safety badge isn't just bragging rights—it means buyers can feel more confident about what's protecting them on the road.
With rising safety standards in the region, the Fronx's strong showing is good news for anyone thinking about their next ride.