Limited-edition Honda Fireblade SP costs $35,700

Mechanically, this edition is identical to the regular Fireblade SP: you get a 999cc inline-four engine, Ohlins Smart EC suspension, Brembo Stylema brakes, aerodynamic winglets for downforce, and a sharp full-color TFT display. The real difference is in those exclusive looks and extras—performance stays top-tier but unchanged.

Is this the best Fireblade ever?

Unless you're all about rare collectibles or huge on Dean Harrison's TT legacy, the standard Fireblade SP gives you the same power and tech at a lower price—and it's way easier to find.

For most riders who want cutting-edge engineering without chasing exclusivity (or blowing their budget), the regular model makes more sense.