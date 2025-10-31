Limited-edition Honda Fireblade SP costs $35,700
Honda is celebrating Dean Harrison's 2025 Isle of Man TT wins with a super-limited run of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP—just 12 bikes for the UK, each at £26,749 (about $35,700).
These come decked out in full race livery, with a numbered plaque, special Honda accessories, and even a signed Shoei X-SPR Pro helmet for that collector vibe.
What about performance and tech?
Mechanically, this edition is identical to the regular Fireblade SP: you get a 999cc inline-four engine, Ohlins Smart EC suspension, Brembo Stylema brakes, aerodynamic winglets for downforce, and a sharp full-color TFT display.
The real difference is in those exclusive looks and extras—performance stays top-tier but unchanged.
Is this the best Fireblade ever?
Unless you're all about rare collectibles or huge on Dean Harrison's TT legacy, the standard Fireblade SP gives you the same power and tech at a lower price—and it's way easier to find.
For most riders who want cutting-edge engineering without chasing exclusivity (or blowing their budget), the regular model makes more sense.