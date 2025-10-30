Next Article
Nissan's Frontier Rapid Runner is a pickup truck for outdoors
Auto
Nissan just dropped the Frontier Rapid Runner—a custom version of its pickup truck made for outdoor fans who love hitting the trails.
It ditches the doors for a more open feel, sits higher with a two-inch lift, and rolls on massive 37-inch tires.
With Titan rear axles and upgraded Bilstein parts, this truck is all about off-road fun.
The truck comes with Nismo solar panels and shower kit
The Rapid Runner isn't just tough—it's practical too.
It comes with waterproof seat covers, tube-style doors, and racks that can carry up to four kayaks.
There's side lighting and a front light bar for those late-night adventures, plus Nismo solar panels and even a shower kit onboard—making it ready for long days (and nights) outdoors.