Nissan unveils its Toyota Vellfire rival, the new Elgrand minivan

Nissan has unveiled the fourth-generation Elgrand minivan at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The new model is heavily inspired by Nissan's Hyper Tourer concept, which was first shown in 2023. The Elgrand will compete with popular models like the Honda Odyssey and the Toyota Vellfire in the global market. It is also set to be Nissan's first vehicle to come with an updated e-4ORCE electric four-wheel-drive (4WD) system.

Design details Pixel-like elements on the front fascia The new Elgrand sports a striking exterior, with pixel-like elements on the front fascia that blend with daytime running lamps. A slim light bar runs across the bonnet, housing multi-pod LED headlights and an illuminated Nissan logo. The side profile features a sliding door for rear passengers and dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels.

Interior features Layered dashboard with dual 14.3-inch displays The interior of the new Elgrand has been completely revamped, looking more premium than its predecessor. It features a layered dashboard with ambient lighting, a 2-spoke steering wheel, and dual 14.3-inch displays for a modern look. The dashboard-mounted drive selector lever has been replaced with buttons to give the cabin an even cleaner appearance.

Seating comfort 3-row seating layout with extendable leg rests The new Elgrand retains its three-row seating layout, but the second row now gets electronically actuated extendable leg rest and seat recline functions. The minivan also comes with a 22-speaker Bose sound system, dual wireless phone chargers, and dedicated displays for second-row passengers. These features add to the overall comfort and entertainment value of the vehicle.