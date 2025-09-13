SC asks if 'green crackers' can be used for Diwali
The Supreme Court is taking another look at its firecracker ban in Delhi and the NCR, which started back on April 3.
Now, they've asked two expert bodies—CAQM and NEERI—to weigh in on whether "green crackers" could be a workable solution, with a report due by September 22.
This comes after some debate over whether a total ban is really the best move.
Manufacturers open to following new standards
Chief Justice B R Gavai wondered why Delhi gets all the attention when other cities like Amritsar also struggle with pollution.
For now, the court has paused any cancelation of firecracker makers' licenses while things are under review.
Manufacturers say they're open to following new green standards if needed, but worry about jobs being lost if there's an outright ban—especially across all 25 NCR districts.