SC asks if 'green crackers' can be used for Diwali India Sep 13, 2025

The Supreme Court is taking another look at its firecracker ban in Delhi and the NCR, which started back on April 3.

Now, they've asked two expert bodies—CAQM and NEERI—to weigh in on whether "green crackers" could be a workable solution, with a report due by September 22.

This comes after some debate over whether a total ban is really the best move.