Odisha tahsildar arrested for accepting bribe to clear land conversion India Sep 13, 2025

Aswini Kumar Panda, who topped the 2019 Odisha Civil Services Exam and is now the tahsildar of Bamra, was arrested on Friday for allegedly accepting a ₹15,000 bribe.

Odisha Vigilance caught him during a sting operation after he reportedly demanded money to convert agricultural land into homestead land.

The complainant tipped off officials, leading to Panda being caught red-handed through his driver.