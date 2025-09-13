Next Article
Chhattisgarh police kill 10 Maoists, including 1 carrying ₹5cr bounty
On Thursday, Chhattisgarh police carried out a big operation, killing 10 Maoists during a gunfight in the Rajadera-Matal hills.
The most notable among them was Modem Balkrishna—a senior leader who was part of a group with a collective ₹5.22 crore bounty—who had 18 cases against him, including high-profile murders.
Balkrishna wanted in several high-profile murders
Balkrishna was wanted in 18 cases, including the high-profile murders of Andhra Pradesh's former Home Minister Alimineti Madhava Reddy (in a 2000 IED blast) and DIG K S Vyas.
Police also seized 10 weapons, including automatic weapons, from the site.
Officials say this could seriously weaken Maoist activities in the region and encourage more surrenders going forward.