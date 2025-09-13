Chhattisgarh police kill 10 Maoists, including 1 carrying ₹5cr bounty

Balkrishna wanted in several high-profile murders

Balkrishna was wanted in 18 cases, including the high-profile murders of Andhra Pradesh's former Home Minister Alimineti Madhava Reddy (in a 2000 IED blast) and DIG K S Vyas.

Police also seized 10 weapons, including automatic weapons, from the site.

Officials say this could seriously weaken Maoist activities in the region and encourage more surrenders going forward.