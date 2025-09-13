Onion farmers call ministers, MLAs to protest price crash

Farmers want export subsidies, compensation for distress sales

Farmers say growing onions costs them ₹2,200-₹2,500 per quintal, but they're only getting ₹800-₹1,200 when they sell.

They want export subsidies, compensation for distress sales, and a stop to government-subsidized releases that push prices down further.

Association president Bharat Dighole is also urging the government for a pricing policy guaranteeing at least 50% profit over costs—hoping these changes will give farmers some much-needed relief.