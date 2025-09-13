Onion farmers call ministers, MLAs to protest price crash
Onion farmers in Maharashtra are taking a creative stand—they're directly calling up state ministers and legislators to demand help as onion prices crash.
Organized by the Maharashtra State Onion Producers Farmers Association, this phone protest runs until September 18, with over 500 farmers dialing officials on the first day.
Farmers want export subsidies, compensation for distress sales
Farmers say growing onions costs them ₹2,200-₹2,500 per quintal, but they're only getting ₹800-₹1,200 when they sell.
They want export subsidies, compensation for distress sales, and a stop to government-subsidized releases that push prices down further.
Association president Bharat Dighole is also urging the government for a pricing policy guaranteeing at least 50% profit over costs—hoping these changes will give farmers some much-needed relief.