Jos Buttler scripts these T20I records with 83 vs SA

Jos Buttler has made history by becoming the batter with the most powerplay runs in a T20I match against South Africa. Buttler achieved this feat while playing for England in the second T20I of a three-match series at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. He scored an explosive 83 runs off just 30 balls, with a staggering strike rate of over 276.66. 65 of his runs came in the first six overs, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Record-breaking performance Buttler's innings and record-breaking powerplay score Buttler's innings was a masterclass of aggressive batting, as he scored 83 runs off 30 balls. His powerplay score of 65 runs is now the highest by any player against South Africa in T20Is, surpassing West Indies's Jonathan Charles's record of 63 runs set in Kingston in 2023. In the overall list, Buttler is only behind Travis Head (73 vs Scotland), Paul Stirling (67 vs West Indies), and Colin Munro (66 vs West Indies).

Team milestones England's historic total and fastest powerplay score Buttler's explosive knock. which was laced with eight fours and seven sixes, helped England post a total of 304/2, the first time a team has crossed the 300-run mark against a full-member side in T20Is. The team's powerplay score of 100/0 is also the third-highest for any team in T20I cricket. They reached the double-century mark in just over 12 overs, another world record for the format.

Striking prowess Buttler breaks Rohit Sharma's record Buttler's strike rate of 276.66 is now the highest for an opener scoring over 80 runs against a full-member side. He broke Rohit Sharma's record set in 2017 against Sri Lanka (274.41). Buttler is also the first player to score over 80 at a strike rate exceeding 260 against South Africa. Notably, Buttler was well complemented by his opening partner Phil Salt, who scored an unbeaten 141 off just 60 balls.

Record fifty Buttler enters record books Notably, Buttler recorded the 3rd-fastest fifty for England in T20Is (by balls). Batters with the fastest T20I fifties for England (by balls): 16 Moeen Ali vs SA Bristol 2022 17 Liam Livingstone vs PAK Nottingham 2021 18 Jos Buttler vs SA Manchester 2025 19 Phil Salt vs PAK Lahore 2022 19 Phil Salt vs SA Manchester 2025