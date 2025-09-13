Jos Buttler hammers 3rd-fastest half-century in T20Is for England: Stats

England's Jos Buttler was at his rampant best in the 2nd T20I versus South Africa of their 2025 series at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Buttler and his opening partner Phil Salt added a massive 126-run stand. The former fell for a 30-ball 83. Bjorn Fortuin dismissed Buttler in the 8th over. Buttler has smashed the 3rd-fastest fifty for England in T20Is (by balls).

PP Absolute carnage in the powerplay overs Salt started the carnage, hammering 18 runs off the 1st over bowled by Marco Jansen. Buttler, who scored 7 runs in the 2nd over, smashed Lizaad Williams for two sixes in the 3rd. He ripped part Fortuin next before taming Kagiso Rabada to bring up his fifty from 18 balls. Buttler continued to attack as England finished the powerplay at 100/0.

Information Buttler continues to hammer SA before perishing Buttler hit one four in the 7th over before smashing Fortuin for two sixes in the 8th over. However, Fortuin then dismissed Buttler after the latter tried to swipe at a ball on the leg side to be caught out.

Record Buttler enters record books As mentioned, Buttler has recorded the 3rd-fastest fifty for England in T20Is (by balls). Batters with the fastest T20I fifties for England (by balls): 16 Moeen Ali vs SA Bristol 2022 17 Liam Livingstone vs PAK Nottingham 2021 18 Jos Buttler vs SA Manchester 2025 19 Phil Salt vs PAK Lahore 2022 19 Phil Salt vs SA Manchester 2025

Stats 28th fifty for Buttler in T20Is Buttler's 83 from 30 balls was laced with 8 fours and 7 sixes. He struck at 260.53. Playing his 139th T20I, Buttler has raced to 3,808 runs at 36.26. This was his 28th fifty (100s: 1). Notably, he now owns 170 sixes in T20Is. Versus South Africa, he has 606 runs from 23 matches at 33.66. This was his 4th fifty versus SA.

Do you know? 97th T20 fifty for Buttler As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler has raced to 13,446 runs in T20s at 35.85 from 468 matches (442 innings). This was his 97th T20 fifty. He also has 8 tons. The swashbuckling batter now owns 580 sixes in T20s.