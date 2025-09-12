Pakistan tame minnows Oman in Asia Cup 2025: Key stats

The Pakistan cricket team started its journey in the Men's T20 Asia Cup with a resounding win over Oman in Dubai. Pakistan posted a total of 160/7 against Oman in their Group A match of the Asia Cup . Mohammad Haris was the star performer for Pakistan, scoring a blistering half-century. In response, Oman were 41/2 at one stage before suffering a collapse. A collective bowling performance helped Pakistan claim a superb win. Oman perished for 67 runs.

Strategic alliance Haris, Farhan add valuable runs for Pakistan The second wicket partnership between Haris and Farhan was key to Pakistan's innings. They added 85 runs together, stabilizing the team's position after an early blow. Haris brought up his half-century in the 10th over with a six off Sufyan Mehmood. However, Farhan struggled for timing at the other end and was eventually dismissed by left-arm spinner Aamir Kaleem in the 11th over of Pakistan's innings. Haris perished in the 13th over with Pakistan getting reduced to 102/3.

Bowling brilliance Kaleem strikes twice to dent Pakistan Kaleem, who had already dismissed Farhan, struck again to get Haris. The Pakistani batter was clean-bowled while attempting a reverse sweep. He also got rid of Pakistan skipper Salman Agha without any runs on the board. Left-arm medium pacer Shah Faisal then dismissed Hasan Nawaz as Pakistan was reduced to 120 for five in 16.4 overs.

Final flourish Nawaz, Zaman chip in with quick runs in death overs Mohammad Nawaz and Fakhar Zaman added some quick runs to Pakistan's total in the death overs. Nawaz hit two boundaries off Hassnain Shah in the 18th over, while Zaman also chipped in with a four in the same over. However, Nawaz was dismissed in the final over while trying for quick runs. Zaman remained unbeaten on 23 off 16 balls as Pakistan finished their innings at 160/7 against Oman.

Haris 2nd fifty-plus score for Haris in T20Is Haris' knock from 43 balls had 7 fours and three sixes. He owned a strike rate of 153.49. In 29 T20I matches for Pakistan, Haris has raced to 490 runs at 18.14. This is his maiden fifty in T20Is. He also owns a ton. Overall in T20s, Haris has raced to 2,980 runs from 139 matches (137 innings) at 23.10 (50s: 16, 100s: 1), as per ESPNcricinfo.

Duo Key stats of Farhan and Fakhar Farhan scored 29 runs from 29 balls with the help of 1 four. In 21 matches, he owns 407 runs at 19.38. On the other hand, Fakhar scored 23* runs from 16 balls with two fours under his bag. The veteran southpaw has 2,127 runs from 103 matches (95 innings) at 23.63. His strike rate is 132.35.

Information Faisal and Kaleem pick three wickets each for Oman Shah Faisal was terrific for Oman, claiming 3/34. This was his debut T20I match. On the other hand, Aamir Kaleem picked 3/31 from his four overs. In 45 T20Is, he has raced to 44 wickets at 19.36.

Do you know? Oman post their 2nd-lowest total in T20Is As per ESPNcricinfo, this is Oman's 2nd-lowest team total in T20Is. Their lowest score is 47 versus England in 2024. Before this score of 67 versus Pakistan, their 2nd-lowest score was 78 against Nepal in 2022.