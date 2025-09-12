Keshav Maharaj ruled out of England T20I series: Here's why

Maharaj didn't play the first T20I. Before that, he enjoyed a successful ODI series against England, picking 8 wickets from three matches. It included a four-fer in the 1st ODI at Headingley, Leeds.

Other news

County Division One: Leicestershire sign Maharaj

In other news, Leicestershire have signed Maharaj for the first four months of the 2026 season. Maharaj, 35, owns 313 wickets in 152 international matches for the Proteas and is the second overseas player the Foxes have signed for their return to Division One. Interestingly, Leicestershire's promotion to Division One for the first time since 2003 was confirmed on Thursday.