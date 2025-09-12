Keshav Maharaj ruled out of England T20I series: Here's why
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the ongoing T20I series against England. Cricket South Africa announced the same on Friday. Maharaj has been ruled out with a groin injury. Bjorn Fortuin, the 30-year-old left-arm spinner, has been named as his replacement. Notably, Fortuin last played a T20I back in September 2024. Here's more.
Maharaj did well in the ODI series
Maharaj didn't play the first T20I. Before that, he enjoyed a successful ODI series against England, picking 8 wickets from three matches. It included a four-fer in the 1st ODI at Headingley, Leeds.
County Division One: Leicestershire sign Maharaj
In other news, Leicestershire have signed Maharaj for the first four months of the 2026 season. Maharaj, 35, owns 313 wickets in 152 international matches for the Proteas and is the second overseas player the Foxes have signed for their return to Division One. Interestingly, Leicestershire's promotion to Division One for the first time since 2003 was confirmed on Thursday.