Asia Cup, Pakistan's Mohammad Haris slams 66 versus Oman: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan cricket team batter Mohammad Haris hit a solid 66-run knock versus Oman in Match 4 of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. The match in Dubai saw Haris resurrect Pakistan's innings after the early dismissal of Saim Ayub. He was dismissed in the 13th over shortly after Pakistan went past 100 runs. Pakistan were 102/3 with Haris' dismissal. Here are further details.
Knock
Haris perishes after doing all the hard work
Pakistan lost Ayub (0) with the score being 4/1. Thereafter, Haris and opener Sahibzada Farhan added 85 runs for the 2nd wicket. Haris was the chief architect and kept his side's scorecard moving. Farhan played 2nd fiddle. Haris got dismissed by Aamir Kaleem after trying to play the reverse sweep. Haris got a big inside edge that sneaked between his legs.
Runs
Haris slams his 2nd fifty-plus score in T20Is
Haris' knock from 43 balls had 7 fours and three sixes. He owned a strike rate of 153.49. In 29 T20I matches for Pakistan, Haris has raced to 490 runs at 18.14. This is his maiden fifty in T20Is. He also owns a ton. Overall in T20s, Haris has raced to 2,980 runs from 139 matches (137 innings) at 23.10 (50s: 16, 100s: 1).