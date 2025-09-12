'Just the start': David Moyes on Jack Grealish's monthly award

Everton manager David Moyes has said that Jack Grealish 's recent Premier League Player of the Month award is "just the start" for him. The England international has made an instant impact with Everton since joining on a season-long loan from Manchester City. He has already registered four assists in two league starts, more than any other player after three games this season. Grealish was adjudged Premier League Player of the Month for August.

Manager's endorsement Moyes praises Grealish's hard work and dedication Moyes was pleased with the recognition given to Grealish, saying it was a "big privilege" for him. He praised the winger for his hard work and dedication. "It's nothing down to me, it's down to Jack Grealish. He's looked after himself and worked incredibly hard," said Moyes in a press conference on Friday. Moyes added that Grealish has returned with the right mindset to deliver results on the field.

Career milestones Record-breaking Premier League career for Grealish Grealish made his Premier League debut for Aston Villa in May 2014 and has since made 193 appearances. He owns 27 goals and 32 assists. 4 of his assists have come this season. Grealish has won the title three times with Manchester City. Before joining Everton, he had provided two assists in the same Premier League game only twice before. Now, he is the first Everton player to record multiple assists in consecutive league matches.

National prospects Moyes discusses Grealish's chances of returning to England squad Moyes also spoke about the potential impact of Grealish's performances on his chances of making it back into the England team ahead of next summer's World Cup. He said that the winger's early-season performances have "put a marker down." However, he also emphasized the need for Grealish to keep playing well for Everton to get ahead of other players in contention for national selection.

Loan Grealish joined Everton on loan this summer Grealish joined Everton from Manchester City on a season-long loan last month. The 29-year-old winger was handed the iconic No. 18 shirt. He made his debut in Everton's Premier League opener against Leeds United on August 18. Speaking about his move to Merseyside, Grealish said it was "massive" for him and praised the club's great fans. Earlier, Grealish joined Man City from Aston Villa for a record £100m in the summer of 2021. He had signed a six-year deal.

Twitter Post Deserved! 🎁🏆 A deserved surprise on birthday week for @JackGrealish…@PremierLeague — Everton (@Everton) September 12, 2025