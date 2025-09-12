Bangladesh batters with 50-plus scores in Men's T20 Asia Cup

#1

Sabbir Rahman - 80 vs Sri Lanka, 2016

During the 2016 Men's T20 Asia Cup, Sabbir Rahman hit a solid 80-run knock versus Sri Lanka in Mirpur. His effort helped the Tigers post a score of 147/7 in 20 overs. He smashed 10 fours and three sixes in his 54-ball knock. In response, the Lankans were restricted to 124/8 as the hosts sealed a memorable 23-run win.