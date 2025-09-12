Bangladesh batters with 50-plus scores in Men's T20 Asia Cup
Bangladesh cricket team skipper Litton Das played a clutch knock of 59 in Match 3 of the T20 Men's Asia Cup versus Hong Kong on September 11. The Group B contest saw Bangladesh open their Asia Cup campaign with a win. Notably, Das became the 2nd Bangladesh batter with a 50-plus score in T20 Asia Cup. Here are further details.
Sabbir Rahman - 80 vs Sri Lanka, 2016
During the 2016 Men's T20 Asia Cup, Sabbir Rahman hit a solid 80-run knock versus Sri Lanka in Mirpur. His effort helped the Tigers post a score of 147/7 in 20 overs. He smashed 10 fours and three sixes in his 54-ball knock. In response, the Lankans were restricted to 124/8 as the hosts sealed a memorable 23-run win.
Litton Das - 59 vs Hong Kong, 2025
Das powered Bangladesh to a 7-wicket win versus Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a target of 144 runs, Das found joy in a 95-run stand alongside Towhid Hridoy which helped the Tigers earn victory in 17.4 overs. Das' 15th T20I fifty saw him smash six fours and a six. He consumed 39 balls.