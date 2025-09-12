Liverpool have strongest squad in Premier League, says Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has acknowledged Liverpool as the team with the strongest squad in the Premier League. His statement comes after Liverpool's recent signing of striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. The Merseyside club broke their transfer record twice this summer, first by bringing in Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a potential £116 million deal and then spending a whopping £125 million on Isak on Deadline Day.

Transfer strategy Liverpool have recruited the two most decisive players: Arteta Despite spending over £400 million this summer, Liverpool's net spend was slightly lower than Arsenal's, who signed eight players. In a press conference on Friday, Arteta was asked about Isak's potential impact on the title race and he said, "They are the strongest for sure. They have recruited the two most decisive players that were in Europe in the market [Isak and Wirtz], and they did really well to do that."

Improvement focus We need to look at ourselves, says Arteta Arteta stressed the importance of Arsenal focusing on their own abilities to compete with Liverpool. He said, "They were very, very strong, and we need to look at ourselves and what we have to do in terms of our abilities to be better than them." Last season, Arsenal finished 10 points behind Liverpool in the league standings.

Consistency challenge 'It is going to be a long run for all' When asked about the difficulty of stopping Liverpool, Arteta said it was more about the league as a whole. He emphasized how challenging it would be to remain consistent and win enough matches to earn the right to win the title. "That is going to be a really long run for all of us," he added.

Signings Arsenal's signings in 2025 summer transfer window Arsenal's signings this summer: Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea (£5m), Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad (£51m), Christian Norgaard - Brentford (£15m), Noni Madueke - Chelsea (£52m), Cristhian Mosquera - Valencia (£13m), Viktor Gyokeres - Sporting (£63.5m), Eberechi Eze - Crystal Palace (£67.5m) and Piero Hincapie - Bayer Leverkusen, loan.

Signings (2) Liverpool's signings in 2025 summer transfer window Liverpool's signing this summer: Milos Kerkez - Bournemouth (£40m), Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen (£116m), Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen (£29.5m), Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia (£29m), Hugo Ekitike - Eintracht Frankfurt (£79m), Armin Pecsi - Puskas Akademia (£1.5m), Freddie Woodman - Preston, free, Will Wright - Salford City, undisclosed, Giovanni Leoni - Parma (£26m) and Alexander Isak - Newcastle (£125m).

Match preview Arsenal without Bukayo Saka against Nottingham Forest Arsenal will take on Nottingham Forest in a crunch Premier League contest on Saturday. However, they will be without key player Bukayo Saka, who suffered a hamstring injury during last month's 5-0 victory over Leeds. On a positive note, Arteta has confirmed that defender William Saliba trained on Friday and is in contention to face Forest despite fears of a long-term absence after he left the game against Liverpool early.