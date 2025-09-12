Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Preview and stats

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in Match No. 5 of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00pm IST. Bangladesh come into this match after a stellar run in the T20 format, having won series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. They also won their first game of the continental tournament against Hong Kong by seven wickets. This is Sri Lanka's opening clash.

Team form SL looking to start strongly Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back from their series defeat to Bangladesh in July. They recently beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in Harare earlier this month. However, inconsistency has been a major issue for the Charith Asalanka-led side. Their performance will largely depend on how well their spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana perform in this tournament.

Match details Pitch report and head-to-head record The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch offers something for both batters and bowlers. Spinners will grow into the contest as the match progresses. Powerplay overs will be crucial for both sides. In terms of head-to-head record, the two teams have faced each other 20 times in T20I cricket with Sri Lanka winning 12 matches while Bangladesh have won eight times. In Abu Dhabi, Bangladesh own a 1-2 win-loss record whereas Sri Lanka are 3-3 from six matches.

Team lineup A look at the probable playing XIs Bangladesh probable XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman. Sri Lanka probable XI: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara/Nuwan Thushara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana.

Player spotlight Key players to watch out for Bangladesh's Litton Das has been in phenomenal form, scoring 145 runs in three games against Netherlands. He carried his form into the Asia Cup with a quickfire 39-ball 59 against Hong Kong. For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera will be looking to make early breakthroughs with the new ball after taking eight wickets in three T20Is against Zimbabwe.