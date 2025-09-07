Dissecting the lowest totals in T20Is for Sri Lanka

In a shocking turn of events, Sri Lanka fell to Zimbabwe by five wickets in the second T20I match in Harare on Saturday. The defeat came as a result of Sri Lanka's dismal performance with the bat, where they were bowled out for just 80 runs in 17.4 overs. This is now the lowest-ever total by a Test-playing nation against Zimbabwe. On this note, let's decode SL's lowest totals in T20I cricket.

#3 82/10 vs India, 2025 Sri Lanka were bowled out for 82 in 18 overs in the third T20I between the two sides in Visakhapatnam in February 2016. Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was exceptional, having sent the first four Lankan batters back inside the powerplay to record figures worth 4/8. While Suresh Raina also took two wickets, Dasun Shanaka (19) and Thisara Perera (12) were the only SL bowlers to enter double digits. India (84/1) won by nine wickets.

#2 80/10 vs Zimbabwe, 2025 Zimbabwe's bowlers, led by Sikandar Raza and Brad Evans, wreaked havoc on Sri Lanka's batting lineup in the aforementioned Harare game. Both bowlers dismissed three batters each, while Sean Williams and Blessing Muzarabani also chipped in with wickets. The Sri Lankan batsmen struggled to cope with the relentless pressure and hence were folded for just 80 runs in 17.4 overs. Zimbabwe chased down the modest target with ease, finishing at 84/5 in 14.2 overs.