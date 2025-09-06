Zimbabwe overcome Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I, level series: Stats

Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series. With this win, the hosts have tied the series 1-1 with the final game to be played on Sunday, September 7. The match in Harare saw Sri Lanka get bowled out for their 2nd-lowest score in T20Is. They perished for a score of 80. In response, Zimbabwe got the job done (84/5).

Summary Summary of the contest Sri Lanka were poor with the bat and it showed as they fell for a paltry 80 in 17.4 overs. Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka were the only ones with 10-plus scores. The rest of the side managed single-digit scores. For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza and Brad Evans shone. In response, Zimbabwe lost wickets at key junctures. However, they got the job done.

Information Sri Lanka post their 2nd-lowest total in T20Is As per ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka's lowest score in T20Is is 77/10 versus South Africa in New York, June 2024. And now, this is their 2nd-lowest score (80/10). Sri Lanka's next lowest score is 82/10 versus India in 2016.

Do you know? Lowest T20I total in Harare This is also the lowest team total in Harare. Before Sri Lanka's score of 80/10, the previous lowest score here in Harare was 90/9 by Zimbabwe against Afghanistan in 2022. Zimbabwe also own the 3rd-lowest score here (99/9 vs India in 2016).

Raza Raza races to 85 T20I scalps Raza bowled 4 overs and managed 3/11. His economy rate was 3.80. Playing his 111th T20I, Raza has raced to 85 wickets at 23.12. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus SL, he has 7 wickets from 5 matches at 14.28. Overall in T20s, Raza now owns 189 scalps from 307 matches at 27.49.

Information What about Evans? Evans picked 3/15 from 2.4 overs. Overall in the 20-over format, he has picked 45 wickets from 30 games at 14.51. A total of 10 wickets of Evans have come in T20Is for Zimbabwe at 22.30.

Chase Zimbabwe lose 5 wickets in a chase of 81 Opener Tadiwanashe Marumani perished for a 12-ball 17. Dushmantha Chameera got his wicket in the 4th over. In the same over, Chameera dismissed Sean Williams (0) with Zimbabwe reeling at 20/2. The sixth over saw Raza get dismissed by Chameera (27/3). A 26-run stand then followed before opener Brian Bennett got out. Tony Munyonga perished next (61/5). Zimbabwe then saw off the chase.

Do you know? 7th duck for Sean Williams in T20Is Zimbabwe's Sean Williams was out for a two-ball duck. Chameera cleaned up the star batter in the 4th over. This is now Williams' 7th duck in T20Is from 83 matches (82 innings). Overall in T20s, Williams recorded his 14th duck.

Information Chameera claims a three-fer for Sri Lanka Chameera clocked 3/19 from four overs. In 57 matches, he has raced to 61 wickets at 26-plus. Versus Zimbabwe, he owns 9 scalps from 5 matches at 13-plus. Overall, he has picked 160 T20 scalps from 152 matches.