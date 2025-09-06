2nd T20I: Sikandar Raza, Brad Evans floor SL with three-fers

Zimbabwe 's Sikandar Raza and Brad Evans floored Sri Lanka with three-fers in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series in Harare. Their six wickets helped Zimbabwe bowl Sri Lanka out for 80 runs . This is now Sri Lanka's 2nd-lowest total in T20Is. Sri Lanka managed to face 17.4 overs for their score of 80. Raza (3/11) and Evans (3/15) did the damage.

Bowling 6 wickets between the two bowlers After Blessing Muzarabani dismissed Kusal Mendis early, Evans got the dangerous Pathum Nissanka (8) in the 4th over. His next victim was Kamil Mishara (20) with SL getting reduced to 37/4. In the next over, Raza opened his account by dismissing Kamindu Mendis. Raza's final two victims were Asalanka and Dushmantha Chameera. Meanwhile, Evans got SL's final wicket in the form of Maheesh Theekshana.

Raza Raza races to 85 T20I scalps Raza bowled 4 overs and managed 3/11. His economy rate was 3.80. Playing his 111th T20I, Raza has raced to 85 wickets at 23.12. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus SL, he has 7 wickets from 5 matches at 14.28. Overall in T20s, Raza now owns 189 scalps from 307 matches at 27.49.