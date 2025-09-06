Sri Lanka post their 2nd-lowest total in T20Is: Key stats

Sri Lanka have registered their 2nd-lowest total in T20Is. The Lankans have been bowled out for 80 by Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I in Harare on Saturday. Three-fers from Sikandar Raza and Brad Evans played a part in Sri Lanka's downfall. Sri Lanka batted for 17.4 overs as they couldn't withstand the pressure created by an excellent bowling performance by Zimbabwe.

Do you know? What is Sri Lanka's lowest T20I score? As per ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka's lowest score in T20Is is 77/10 versus South Africa in New York, June 2024. And now, this is their 2nd-lowest score (80/10). Sri Lanka's next lowest score is 82/10 versus India in 2016.

Summary Sri Lanka fail to get going Kamil Mishara, who came in at number three, was Sri Lanka's top scorer with 20. Charith Asalanka managed 18 whereas Dasun Shanaka scored 15. The rest of the side managed a score below 10. For Zimbabwe, Raza and Evans shared six wickets between them. Raza clocked 3/11 from his 4 overs and was the pick of the bowlers.