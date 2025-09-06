England announce their playing XI for 3rd ODI versus SA
What's the story
England have made a single change in their playing XI for the third ODI against South Africa, bringing in Jamie Overton in place of Saqib Mahmood. The move comes after England's defeat at Lord's, leaving them trailing 2-0 in the three-match series. Ben Duckett has been retained despite plans to rest him for next week's T20Is. Here are further details.
Tactical shift
England rely on Bethell, Jacks, and possibly Root for bowling
With Overton's inclusion, England will have to rely on Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, and possibly Joe Root to share the fifth bowler's duties. This is after Bethell and Jacks had disappointing figures of 1/112 in 10 overs during the last match. The decision highlights a tactical shift as England look to bounce back from their previous defeat.
Player focus
Ben Duckett's poor run since The Hundred
Duckett has played all 14 of England's home internationals this season but has struggled since The Hundred started last month. He has only crossed the 20-run mark once in 10 innings. After a poor run in the first ODI at Headingley and a scratchy outing at Lord's, he spoke to head coach Brendon McCullum about missing next week's T20Is for rest and recuperation.
Coaching insights
Importance of being 'firing' ahead of winter
Marcus Trescothick, one of McCullum's assistants, said the decision was made to ensure Duckett is "firing" ahead of a busy winter schedule. He added that they look at every situation individually and chat with players about how they're feeling. Trescothick stressed the importance of certain players being in top form as they head into a crucial winter period for English cricket.
Performance review
England's struggles in ODIs this year
Since McCullum took over as coach in January, England's white-ball teams have struggled in 50-over cricket. They have lost eight out of 11 ODIs this year. Despite these results, Trescothick believes they are improving and moving in the right direction under McCullum's leadership.
Player comeback
Overton's return to white-ball cricket after red-ball hiatus
Overton's inclusion in the squad for the third ODI marks his first appearance since he decided to put his red-ball ambitions on hold. The decision surprised the team's management, but Rob Key, England's managing director, confirmed that Overton is still part of their white-ball plans. This development adds another layer to England's strategy as they prepare for their upcoming matches against South Africa.
Information
England XI for the 3rd ODI against SA
England XI for the third ODI vs South Africa: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), 6 Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.