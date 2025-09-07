Sikandar Raza bags his 18th POTM award in T20Is: Stats 

Zimbabwean cricketer Sikandar Raza has extended his lead as the player with the most Player of the Match (POTM) awards in T20Is among Test-playing nations. The 39-year-old all-rounder achieved this feat during Zimbabwe's five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Raza took three wickets for just 11 runs in four overs, earning him his 18th POTM award in T20Is and placing him at the top among full-member nations.

Record-breaking achievement Raza only behind one name While Raza now owns 18 POTM awards, no other full-member team player has even 17 such honors. India's legendary cricketer Virat Kohli and their current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav share the second place with POTM awards apiece. However, Raza still trails behind Malaysia's Virandeep Singh on the overall list of players with the most POTM awards in T20Is. Singh has won an impressive 22 such awards so far.

Match details Zimbabwe bowl out Sri Lanka for 80 runs In the second T20I of the bilateral series, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 80 runs in 17.4 overs. Raza was instrumental in this with his three-wicket haul, while Brad Evans also contributed with another three wickets at a cost of 15 runs in his quota of 2.4 overs. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani chipped in by dismissing two Sri Lankan batters. In response, Zimbabwe got the job done (84/5).

Post-match comments 'There is a sigh of relief for everybody' After leveling the series 1-1, Raza expressed his relief at the team's performance. He said, "Very chuffed. We kept saying we are close to playing good cricket, it is nice to be on the other side of the result. There is a sigh of relief for everybody." He added that they were a little upset with their previous losses but were clinical in their approach this time around.