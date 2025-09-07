Will dew factor play major role in Asia Cup 2025? 

As the Asia Cup approaches, all eyes are on the pitch conditions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Tony Hemming, a former Head Curator at Dubai International Stadium and ICC Academy, has shared his expert opinion on what to expect from the tournament's pitches. Hemming was instrumental in developing the UAE's cricketing infrastructure between 2007 and 2017.

Infrastructure development Hemming's role in Dubai stadium's development Hemming was appointed by the ICC to help design and build the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and ICC Cricket Academy in 2007. He worked with Australian cricketer Rod Marsh on this project. The team imported soils from different countries, including 360 tons from Australia (Gabba and WACA soil), Pakistan, and England, to create a variety of pitches at these venues.

Dew factor Impact of dew on the Asia Cup matches Hemming emphasized that dew will play a major role in the Asia Cup, especially in Dubai. "The wickets will remain hard and true, but dew could become the biggest game-changer," he told Indian Express. The cooler evening temperatures and high humidity often result in heavy dew, making it difficult for bowlers during the second innings and favoring chasing teams.

Pitch preparation Pitch preparation for the Asia Cup Hemming shared his thoughts on how the pitches for the Asia Cup will be prepared. He said, "Based on the last two years, we've seen that Dubai has been avoiding grass because of the extra usage that the stadium has had." However, he noted that a grass cover is currently present on the ground and expects better carry to the keeper and pace onto bat from these pitches.

Dew management Strategies to combat dew Hemming also shared his strategies for combating dew, such as watering the ground 36-48 hours before a game and using dew-retardant. He said, "The only other way you can prevent it from occurring in that sort of atmosphere is to turn on large fans and dry the surface as much as you can." However, once the game starts, fans can't be used.