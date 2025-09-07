BCCI's finances have hit new highs in recent years: Details 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has witnessed a massive financial growth, with its bank balance increasing by ₹14,627 crore since 2019, as per Cricbuzz. The report was shared with state associations and revealed that the BCCI's bank balance stood at ₹20,686 crore as of last year. The increase is mainly due to an IPL surplus and ICC distributions.

Financial growth General fund nearly doubles The BCCI's general fund has also nearly doubled from ₹3,906 crore in 2019 to ₹7,988 crore in 2024. The board has allocated ₹3,150 crore for tax liabilities for FY 2023-24 while contesting the matter in courts and tribunals. Despite a dip in media rights income due to fewer home internationals, investment income jumped to ₹986.45 crore from ₹533.05 crore last year owing to higher returns on deposits.

Budget allocation BCCI posts surplus of ₹1,623.08 crore The BCCI posted a surplus of ₹1,623.08 crore for 2023-24, up from ₹1,167.99 crore last year. This is mainly due to increased IPL surplus and ICC distributions. The board has earmarked ₹1,200 crore for infrastructure development, ₹350 crore for a platinum jubilee benevolent fund, and ₹500 crore for cricket development infrastructure in the current fiscal year.