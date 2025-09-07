Will Karun Nair play another Test for Team India? 

Karun Nair 's absence from the recently announced India A squad for two unofficial four-day matches against Australia A has raised eyebrows. The 33-year-old batsman's omission could be a strong indicator that he may have played his last game in Indian colors. Once considered a promising long-format talent, Nair's exclusion could be the most definitive sign of his fall from the selectors' radar.

Career comeback Nair's Test return and subsequent injury Nair made a Test comeback earlier this year in the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy, a five-Test series in England, nearly nine years after his last match. However, he had a disappointing return with just one fifty across eight innings. He finished the series with 205 runs at 25.62. Nair had also injured his finger during his last Test at The Oval and missed the Maharaja T20 League due to the same injury.

Speculations Unofficial closure to his international chapter Nair, who had scored a triple century against England in 2016, was expected to be part of the India A squad for a long-format rebuild. However, his omission is being seen as an unofficial closure to his international chapter. The selectors have opted for a mix of upcoming and fringe players in the India A squad to face Australia A.

Leadership role Shreyas Iyer named captain of India A squad Shreyas Iyer, who missed out on the Asia Cup T20I squad and the Test setup, has been named captain of the India A squad. He will lead the side in both matches against Australia A at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium from September 16-19 and September 23-26. Dhruv Jurel will be Iyer's deputy for these matches.

Squad updates Rahul, Siraj, and Reddy bolster the India A squad KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj will join the squad for the second match, giving them match practice ahead of the home Test series against West Indies and South Africa. Nitish Kumar Reddy also returns after recovering from a knee injury sustained during the England tour. Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan, who narrowly missed a Test debut earlier this year, has been included following a prolific domestic season.