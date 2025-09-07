Aryna Sabalenka wins the 2025 US Open title: Key stats

Women's tennis singles number two seed, Aryna Sabalenka , has won the US Open 2025 title. Sabaenka beat Amanda Anisimova of the USA in straight sets. She won 6-3, 7-6 to lift her 4th Grand Slam title. Before this, the Belarusian won the 2023 and 2024 Australian Open honors in addition to winning the 2024 US Open. Here are further details.

Numbers 101-26 win-loss record at Grand Slams By defeating Anisimova, Sabalenka completed her 101st Grand Slam match win. She is 101-26 at Grand Slams. As mentioned, Sabalenka has clinched her 4th Grand Slam title. This was her 7th appearance in a Grand Slam final. She is 4-3 at Slam finals. At the US Open, Sabalenka is 35-6 from 41 appearances. Lastly, she is 24-3 at Slams this year.

Do you know? 2nd successive Slam final defeat for Anisimova Anisimova had reached her 2nd career Grand Slam final and a 2nd in succession. She was beaten in the final of Wimbledon 2025 by Iga Swiatek in a 6-0, 6-0 contest. And now, Sabalenka beat her. Overall at Grand Slams, she is 44-23.