Ayushmann says 'Thamma's opening day numbers 'busts lot of myths'
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release, Thamma, has reportedly become his highest opener to date. Per Sacnilk, the horror-comedy earned approximately ₹24 crore nett on opening day, setting a new record for an original story in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) franchise. Speaking about this achievement, Khurrana said it was a dream come true for him to release a film during Diwali.
Khurrana also viewed Thamma's success as a departure from the norm. Hindustan Times quoted him saying, "The first day love that I have got...busts a lot of myths that people only want to see sequels and remakes and big superstar movies on Diwali." "We're scoring big with Thamma again shows that people want to see great content."
In Thamma, Khurrana plays the role of an Indian betaal, a vampire-like character without a clear reference point in Hindi cinema. He expressed gratitude for being trusted with such a unique role by producer Dinesh Vijan. "It's almost a validation of my trajectory in Hindi cinema..." "To see people enjoy to their fullest in theaters watching me play this character and convincing them to go on this joyride is truly an insane feeling."
Thamma has reportedly delivered the highest opening for an original story in the MHCU, which includes films like Stree, Munjya, and Bhediya. Unlike Stree 2, a sequel, Thamma is a fresh entry and is now being marketed as the start of its own franchise. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.