'Bigg Boss 19': Viewers want this 'fake,' 'irritating' contestant out

Chudasama has been facing severe criticism from fans on social media, who have called her "fake," "irritating," and "pointless" in the game. One fan joked, "Every time Nehal Chudasama opens her mouth, even Bigg Boss's mic wants to quit." Another wrote, "All the Fandoms are united when it's (against) Nehal." While a fan commented, "Nehal Chudasama is the most FAKE and ANNOYING contestant this season."

Uncertain fate

Will Chudasama survive another week?

With such strong reactions from fans, it remains to be seen whether Chudasama will make it through another week on Bigg Boss 19 or if this marks the end of her journey. The show has been known for its unexpected twists and turns, so anything is possible. Meanwhile, fans can tune in to JioHotstar or Colors TV for new episodes of Bigg Boss.