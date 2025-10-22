'Thamma' storms Diwali box office; collects ₹24cr on Day 1

On its opening day, which was a Tuesday, Thamma reportedly performed exceptionally well in regions like Delhi-UP, Rajasthan , and Mysore. The eastern circuits have also contributed to the film's success. However, there is room for improvement in Gujarat. With a Tuesday release, the film is set to enjoy an extended weekend and potentially rake in over ₹100-110 crore during this period.

Festival potential

Film likely to join ranks of successful Diwali comedies

The film is expected to follow in the footsteps of other successful Diwali comedies such as Golmaal Again, Housefull 5, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. These films have historically performed well during the festival season. Thamma, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is also likely to emerge as a winner this Diwali. The film marks the first love story in Maddock's horror-comedy universe and has been receiving positive reviews from audiences. Critics have given it mixed reviews though.