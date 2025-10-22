Deepika-Ranveer reveal Dua's face on Diwali; post breaks the internet

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally revealed the face of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on Diwali. The couple shared a series of photos on social media with Dua, who was born on September 8 last year. In one photo, Dua can be seen sitting on her mother's lap and performing puja.

Family celebration Dua looks adorable in her traditional outfit For the festival, Padukone and Dua wore matching red traditional outfits. Padukone dressed her daughter in a red salwar suit with two ponytails and a black bindi. The actor was also seen in a matching salwar suit, her hair tied in a sleek bun with gajra. She accessorized her look with statement earrings while sporting light makeup. Singh looked dapper in a white pajama kurta paired with a cream jacket.

Social media reactions Fans, friends shower blessings on family As soon as the couple shared the post, their friends and fans flooded the comment section with compliments. Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "God bless." Bipasha Basu commented, "Wow Dua like mini mamma. God bless Dua. Durga Durga." Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Such a perfect mix," while Soni Razdan said, "Oh my goodness! What a beautiful mixture of both of you she is." The post has already garnered over 5.9 million likes with a whopping 83,000 comments and 6,97,000 shares!

Name reveal Last year, the couple revealed her name Last Diwali, Padukone and Singh had introduced their daughter to the world by revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh. The couple shared a heartfelt note that read, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude." They have been quite guarded in revealing the little one's face, well, until now.