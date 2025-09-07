Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open final: Statistical preview

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in the final of the 2025 US Open. This is the pair's 3rd successive finale clash at Grand Slams in 2025. Alcaraz beat Sinner at Roland Garros before the latter won the Wimbledon title. Sinner and Alcaraz between them have lifted the past seven major titles, Here we present the statistical preview.

Sinner Sinner reaches 5th straight Grand Slam final This is Sinner's 5th straight final at Grand Slams. As per Opta, Sinner is the fourth player in the Open Era to reach the men's singles final at 5+ consecutive Grand Slam events after Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Meanwhile, Sinner is the youngest of the four to achieve the feat.

Numbers 6th Grand Slam final for Sinner Sinner is on a 13-match unbeaten run at the US Open. He is 23-5 here in New York. Overall at Grand Slams, he owns a win-loss record of 87-19, including being 26-1 in 2025. Sinner has reached his 6th final at Grand Slams. He is currently 4-1 in Slam finals. He has won the Australian Open twice alongside winning Wimbledon and US Open once.

Information Sinner beats Felix Auger-Aliassime in semis Sinner moved into the 2025 US Open final after taking down Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets. The Italian sensation won the contest at the Arthur Ashe Stadium with a scoreline of 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Alcaraz Alcaraz is chasing his 6th Grand Slam title Alcaraz owns a win-loss record of 83-13 at Grand Slams. Notably, he is 23-3 at the US Open. This is his 2nd US Open final. He won the tournament in 2022. Alcaraz owns a win-loss record of 5-1 from six Grand Slam finals to date. He is aiming to win his 6th Grand Slam title. He is 23-2 this season at Grand Slams.

Information Alcaraz beats Djokovic in semis Alcaraz defeated veteran Novak Djokovic to reach the 2025 US Open men's singles final. The Spaniard number two seed took down Djokovic in three sets at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz won the contest 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 to reach his 7th Grand Slam final.

Opta stats Massive records made by Alcaraz in win over Djokovic Since 1978, Spain's Alcaraz (22 years 111 days) is the second-youngest player to reach men's singles finals on all three surfaces at Grand Slam events in a season, older than only Bjorn Borg (22 years 84 days) in 1978. Alcaraz is the third-youngest player to reach seven finals in men's singles Grand Slams during the Open Era, older only than Borg and Rafael Nadal.

Opta stats (2) Sinner makes these record with win in semis Sinner (24y 8d) is the youngest player in the Open Era to reach four men's singles finals at Grand Slam events in a season, and the fourth player overall to achieve the feat after Rod Laver, Roger Federer and Djokovic. Sinner (2024-25) is the fourth player in the Open Era to reach successive men's singles finals at the Australian and US Open.