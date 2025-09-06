By the numbers: Sinner reaches 5th straight Grand Slam final

Jannik Sinner moved into the 2025 US Open final after taking down Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets. The Italian sensation won the contest at the Arthur Ashe Stadium with a scoreline of 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. With this win, Sinner also claimed his 300th career match win on the ATP Tour. Sinner also reached his 5th straight final at Grand Slams. Here's more.

Do you know? Sinner joins these legends to clock 5-plus Grand Slam finals As per Opta, Sinner is the fourth player in the Open Era to reach the men's singles final at 5+ consecutive Grand Slam events after Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Meanwhile, Sinner is the youngest of the four to achieve the feat.

Finals 5 successive Grand Slam finals for Sinner Sinner won the 2024 US Open title after defeating Taylor Fritz in the final. Thereafter, Sinner reached all four Grand Slam finals in 2025. He won the Australian Open, defeating Alexander Zverev in the final. Thereafter, he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in 5 sets at Roland Garros. Sinner won the Wimbledon crown, defeating Alcaraz and will once again meet him at the US Open.

Information 33 match wins in this run From the 2024 US Open up until now, Sinner has won 33 of the 34 matches. His only defeat was in the French Open final. If Sinner beats Alcaraz in the final at 2025 US Open, he will managed 34 wins from