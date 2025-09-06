Dushmantha Chameera claims three-fer versus Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I: Stats

Effort

Chameera picks 3/19

Tadiwanashe Marumani, who scored a 12-ball 17, was Chameera's first wicket. He derived a top edge off a ball that wasn't that short for a full and was caught. Thereafter, Sean Williams came in and was castled off the 2nd ball he faced. In the final over of the powerplay, Chameera got Raza to make things interesting. He ended with 3/19 from 4 overs.