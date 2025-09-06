Dushmantha Chameera claims three-fer versus Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I: Stats
What's the story
The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, saw visiting pacer Dushmantha Chameera pick figures worth 3/19. His efforts went in vain as Zimbabwe chased down 81 runs with 5 wickets to spare. Chameera made things interesting by picking two wickets in the 4th over. He also dismissed Sikandar Raza with Zimbabwe being 27/3. However, Zimbabwe won thereafter.
Effort
Chameera picks 3/19
Tadiwanashe Marumani, who scored a 12-ball 17, was Chameera's first wicket. He derived a top edge off a ball that wasn't that short for a full and was caught. Thereafter, Sean Williams came in and was castled off the 2nd ball he faced. In the final over of the powerplay, Chameera got Raza to make things interesting. He ended with 3/19 from 4 overs.
Stats
Chameera races to 61 wickets in T20Is
This was Chameera's 2nd successive three-fer in this series. He had earlier bagged 3/30 in the 1st encounter. In 57 matches, he has raced to 61 wickets at 26-plus. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus Zimbabwe, he owns 9 scalps from 5 matches at 13-plus. Overall, he has picked 160 T20 scalps from 152 matches at 27.26.